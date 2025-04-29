Tim Gittins has become chief executive of motorway services operator Roadchef, bringing with him 16 years’ experience from rival Moto Hospitality.

Gittins, who was latterly strategy director at Moto before he left the business in January 2021, takes over from Mark Fox, who retired from Roadchef for personal reasons to take on consultancy work.

Gittins, who has held several non-executive director and board advisorty roles since leaving Moto, says that he is stepping into the role at a “tremendously exciting time”, as the business rolls out additional electric vehicle chargers, expands drive-thru facilities, and is “embracing digital solutions.

He adds: “I am delighted to take on the role of CEO at such a pivotal moment for Roadchef, and to work alongside our talented team to continue enhancing the experience for the millions of road users who rely on us.

“Roadchef is a business with a proud reputation for excellence, powered by our strong brand partnerships including Costa, Leon, McDonald’s and WHSmith, and underpinned by our award-winning workplace culture, recently recognised with a 3-star accreditation from Best Companies.”

Robert Prynn, chairman of the board at Roadchef, adds: “We are delighted to welcome Tim Gittins as the new CEO. His extensive industry experience and proven track record gives the board supreme confidence in his ability to continue to drive the business forward. Under Tim’s leadership, we look forward to deepening our partnerships with leading brands, and delivering new innovations and advancements that enhance the experience for every road user.”