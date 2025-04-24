A new EV charging hub with six ultra-rapid points is set to be installed at a Greater Manchester retail park following a £892,000 investment from chargepoint network Be.EV.

The half-dozen points will be able to recharge up to 12 cars, and are being installed at the Hattersley Retail Centre, which is due to open in 2026.

The retail park is itself part of wider redevelopment plans for the Hattersley area, which is receiving £14m of investment that will see new homes and parks built in the area.

Citing research that indicates EV drivers spend 38% more time at businesses that offer charging facilities, Be.EV says 22,000 vehicles a day pass the area its hub will occupy, with the firm’s chief executive, Asif Ghafoor, calling the location “perfectly positioned”. The company is partnering with local property firm Maple Grove Developments to install the hub.

Be.EV is putting a further £4m into the Manchester Charging Oasis, which is set to turn a petrol station that has been abandoned for 15 years into another charging hub with bays for 12 vehicles.

The chargepoint network has 750 charging bays across the UK, and is backed by a £110m investment from Octopus Energy Generation, and a further £55m from Natwest, and KfW IPEX-Bank.