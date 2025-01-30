Oasis Services is the first forecourt operator to stock Jet’s premium Ultra 99 Octane fuel, in a trial at the Hull petrol station that the owners say is going down well with motoring enthusiasts.

The family business in Long Riston started selling the high octane super unleaded petrol on January 6 and says that around 40-50 customers are purchasing it daily.

Managing director Oliver Blake says that the fuel, marketed as giving greater protection to vehicle engines, with anti-corrosion additives and cleaning detergents, was a factor in him switching oil brands from Gulf this year.

“We had people asking us when we were going to stock a high octane fuel, and with the Tesco five miles away selling its version – Momentum 99 – I wanted something to compete,” says Blake.

He has put Ultra 99 on one two-nozzle pump and says that in line with his value fuel pricing policy is selling it at 142.9p per litre, compared with standard unleaded at 136.9p, when he spoke to Forecourt Trader on Wednesday (January 29).

“We have lots of classic car owners around here who care about what they put in their engine. They are not just looking for value, they want something which will help them maintain their vehicles and ultimately give them greater performance,” says Blake.

“More people are realising that E10 petrol is not great for all cars, and that when it comes to older, classic or new more expensive cars it is worth paying a few quid more for a tank of fuel for the peace of mind you are using the best,” he adds.

“I wanted the guarantee that I was selling 99 octane fuel, not 97 octane, and the only way you can ensure that is if you are buying from a supplier with their own refinery, like Jet.”

Blake says he now plans to start marketing the fuel on social media, and to train his staff on the benefits of using a high octane fuel, while highlighting his value price.

He expects sales will pick up in the summer when more vintage vehicles and motorcycles tend to be on the road. “We’ve had a soft launch and I’m happy with how it is performing, and in the summer I think it will do very well,” he says.

Blake has also committed to another five years with Spar for his shop fascia. The business has been supplied by Spar wholesaler James Hall & Co since 2019. A recent change has been taking the supplier’s Cheeky Coffee brand, which gives him almost double the margin he achieved with Costa, enabling him to take more profit when running deals.