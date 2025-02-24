Two Kent petrol stations – Barham Services in Canterbury and Broadway Garage in Broadstairs – have switched from Gulf to Jet.

Owner JC Morrison took the rebranding exercise as an opportunity to update its EdgePos Retail software, food to go, coffee facilities, and customer parking at Barham Services, and to introduce a new jet wash at Broadway Garage.

It first bought Broadway Garage in the 1930s, taking on Barham Services in 2012. Last year the company installed solar panels at both locations, to supply 50% of their energy.

JC Morrison owner Annabel Du Plessis says there were multiple reasons for dressing the forecourts in the yellow and blue colours.

“We were looking for a partnership with a brand we felt we could build a long-term relationship with, and that understood and shared our values as a business,” she says. “We felt that Jet listened to what we wanted from our fuel supplier and would work with us to achieve our goals. We also thought the branding was very striking.”

Jet, owned by Phillips 66, now supplies 326 dealer-owned and operated retail sites.

Phillips 66 retail account manager Chris Murphy, adds: “We’re thrilled to welcome these two exemplary sites to the growing network, both of which demonstrate many of the qualities we value at Jet. As a customer-first business, we pride ourselves on nurturing and maintaining strong relationships – driving success for all our customers.”