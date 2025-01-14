Top 50 Indie JP&S Services hit the local headlines last week for being the winning site for Jet’s ‘Pump Up To 70’ promotion, in which the fuel supplier awarded one of its customers the prize of a new car.

The handover took place at the forecourt operator’s Horton Heath, Hampshire site, with operations director Vas Mohanathas handing over the keys for the Toyota Yaris Cross to legal assistant Suzanne Kirkham.

Two local papers covered the story – the Southern Daily Echo and Portsmouth.co.uk – giving welcome publicity to the business.

The competition, which ran across Jet’s network of 320 UK sites in celebration of Jet’s 70th year anniversary, involved entrants taking a photo showing the price on the pump display ending with the value of 70p, and to post it on their Instagram story tagging @JetLocalUK. The qualifying submissions were entered into a prize draw.

Commenting on the win, Áine Corkery, manager, brand, UK marketing Phillips 66, says: “Jet is a driver-first business through and through, and what better way to celebrate than giving the gift of driving!”

JP&S Services’ director Priyanth Yoganathan, adds: “JP&S Horton Heath congratulates its valued customer, Suzanne, for winning Jet’s ‘Pump Up To 70’: A wonderful initiative, and good fun, with a fabulous prize that we are sure that she will enjoy.”