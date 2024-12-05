Oliver Mueller retail business manager at Phillips 66 is leaving the fuel supplier after a six-year track record of “getting people to fall in love” with its Jet brand.

As retail business manager, based in the London office, the comapny says that Mueller was instrumental in an “exciting period of growth and evolution” for Jet.

He has helped grow an estate of 11 Jet company-owned sites, which Phillips 66 describes as thriving “blueprints of excellence that demonstrate what is possible with Jet”.

He also managed the roll-out of Jet’s new identity, and was central to launching its electric vehicle charging offer – Jet Charge. At the same time, he has built strong relationships with operators of the growing 320-plus Jet dealer outlets.

Oliver is returning home to Germany with his family, and prior to his successor being appointed the role will be covered by retail sales manager Graham Clout, who will be supported by manager, brand Áine Corkery, and managing director UK marketing Rupert Turner.

Turner says that with more than 80 years’ experience between the three of them, for customers it will be business as usual, although Mueller will be missed as a colleague.

“Oliver is a true original and his inimitable approach will be missed,” says Turner. “He has always fully embraced the customer-first ethos of the business and has fostered strong connections with dealers across the UK. We wish him and his family our very best as they return to Germany.”

Commenting on his departure Oliver says “It’s been an adventure and a privilege to work with talented colleagues and great customers. It’s all about getting people to fall in love with the brand – and I think we’ve done a pretty good job. Sad to be leaving – but definitely the right time for us to be returning home to Germany.”