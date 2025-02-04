Maxol has completed a £1.9 million re-development of its Fortwilliam Service Station on the main arterial route into Belfast city centre, with pay at pump, more parking and a larger shop.

The six-month Antrim Road project has reconfigured the two fuel pump island forecourt, more than doubling the amount of parking spaces to 24 bays. There is also an ATM, and air, water and vacuum services.

The Spar store, open from 6am to midnight seven days a week, is now, at 2,099sq ft, almost twice as big as before, with solar panels, LED lights and low energy refrigeration.

Operated under licence by Mark Nelson, it now also has a larger selection of chilled and fresh local produce, as well as double the amount of frozen food. It also features a Delish Deli and self-serve Chicken Bar hot food to go. There is an in-store bakery, and two Barista Bar coffee units. And there is a new customer restroom.

The development, which creates nine new jobs, is part of a wider multi-million-pound five-year capital investment programme that Maxol is delivering across its growing network to meet the increasing demand for convenience-led forecourt services that include coffee, groceries and food-to-go, says the business.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive of The Maxol Group, describes Maxol Fort William as “the latest example of modern roadside retail”.

He says: “Within our new and sustainably developed forecourt, we’ve created a food and convenience offer that ensures customers can grab-and-go breakfast or lunch from the Delish Deli, enjoy a barista-style coffee to take-away or they can do a top-up food shop for any meal occasion in our newly expanded Spar store, which is packed with grocery essentials as well as drinks, snacks and treats.

“With our focus on ease and convenience for our customers, we’ve nearly trebled the car parking spaces available so there’s capacity even at the busiest times of the day.”

Sarah Halliday, channel sales manager at Henderson Group which owns the Spar franchise in Northern Ireland adds: “Maxol Spar Fortwilliam is a fantastic example of an independent retailer working with locally owned brands to bring the best products and services to their community.”