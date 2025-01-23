A Valli Forecourts petrol station is receiving unexpected publicity from a TikToker who travelled 110 miles from Liverpool to Sheffield to take a look at the site which she says has received “millions of views online”.

She describes the BP garage at Bramall Lane, as “the UK’s best petrol station” and “the gift that keeps on giving”, with what she says is the biggest American food and drink range she has seen in the UK, with stocks of “all your favourite viral” products.

The influencer, called Morgan Bold, marvelled at the eight frozen drink machines, 10 different types of frozen milkshakes, a Nachos bar (selling Jimmy’s Supreme Nachos), a Subway with seating, and two Costa Express machines.

Bold, who has a over 90.6k followers on the social media platform, filmed Bebeto freeze dried sweets, Authentic American Candy mixed packs of confectionery brands such as Sour Patch Kids, and the Reeses Overload bar, as well as cans of Fanta Peach, and Dr Pepper strawberries & cream.

She marvelled at the breadth of the Spar shop’s offer, highlighting packs of Buldak kimchi and ramen, and GSN-branded high protein wraps and ready-meals , which she enthused can be heated in an on-site microwave.

With so much engagement with her post – it has over 83.9K likes, and 755 comments – the forecourt’s site manager Amrik Singh says that he has seen an uplift in footfall of around 20% since it went live last week.

It is not the first time that the Top 50 Indie has received such attention.“The same thing happened last year when one of our customers posted a video from our shop,” says Singh.



He is now planning on asking one of his team to regularly post on TikTok, as well as on Instagram and Facebook, to highlight recently added products. “We are always bringing in new in stock every month,” he says. “We’ve just started to sell Yoh Dubai Dessert Bars and Dubai Chocolate which are doing really well,” he says.

Certainly, the increased footfall at the store would seem to come from Bold’s interaction with her followers. One asked Bold where the forecourt was so that they could pay a visit. Another claimed that the “best one [forecourt] is in Oldham, lol”. Bold told her followers that she had to see for herself what all the hype was about.

But one follower in her comments questioned tongue in cheek: “Why are people spending so much on petrol to go to a petrol station?”