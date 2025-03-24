Introducing security guards at its company-owned forecourts to make staff feel safer and helping employees learn sign language. Those are just two of the initiatives that have seen BP named as the retail industry’s happiest place to work.

The energy giant was given the allocade by Forecourt Trader’s sister title Retail Week in its annual awards, in recognition of its commitment to colleague wellbeing, engagement and training across its UK retail operations.

By offering a host of wellbeing initiatives, BP has reduced employee turnover significantly from 34% to 21% in the past year, and it says that nearly 20% of retail colleagues have been with the company for over 10 years.

BP’s moves have included:

Becoming an accredited Real Living Wage employer in 2021. BP was the first major energy and convenience retail employer to receive the mark, by paying staff a voluntary rate, above legal requirements, based on the cost of living. Its hourly rates will increase on April 1, in line with the Real Living Wage rate.

BP has improved personal security for store colleagues, launched a domestic abuse policy, offered more apprenticeships, and is extending its membership of the Retail Trust, a charity that gives emotional and financial support to those who work or have worked in retail.

With the increase in shoplifting and abuse across the retail sector, BP has improved security in stores by rolling out the Auror retail crime intelligence platform, introducing body worn cameras, and signing a contract with Lodge to supply guards for stores with the highest incidents.