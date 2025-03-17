Dyfed Powys Police have arrested three men after a Shell filling station in Crickhowell was targeted by thieves.

A break in was reported to police shortly before midnight on Monday March 10, with the propert suffering damage, alongside the theft of alcohol and vape products.

A statement from the force, reported by Powys County Times, confirmed that three arrests were made within just a few days of the break-in, with officers saying:

“Damage was caused to the glass door and vapes and alcohol were taken from the store.

“Our officers and control room staff, supported by Gwent Police officers, acted swiftly to locate the suspect vehicle and three men were arrested.”

The men, all from the South Wales area, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on March 1 before being remanded into custody, with a Crown Court hearing set for April 9.

The force added that it would step up “reassurance patrols” in the area.