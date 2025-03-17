A network of ultra-rapid EV charging hubs that allow drivers to book time slots and spaces for charging sessions has been rolled out across 43 UK sites.

The car dealer Arnold Clark has installed a network of 240 EV chargers across many of its dealerships, differentiating itself from much of the market by allowing drivers to pre-book a spot to charge their electric car.

The ultra-rapid chargers are part of a £30m investment into charging, which will ultimately see 500 sockets installed at 100 dealerships across the business.

Drivers don’t need to be customers of Arnold Clark to use the machines, which are open to all and can be used by downloading the firm’s smartphone app before booking a spot.

The company currently has 43 ‘Arnold Clark Charge’ branded hubs across the country, with prices for ultra-rapid sessions set at a comparatively low rate of 55p per kiloWatt hour.

Arnold Clark’s chief executive, Eddie Hawthorne, says: “The new charging hubs will allow customers to charge easily and safely while on the go, while saving money.”