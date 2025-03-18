A local authority has chosen to use Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) to fuel a fleet of 36 refuse collection vehicles.

North Ayrshire Council decision to switch to HVO was driven by the fact the fuel is claimed to reduce carbon emissions by up to 90%. The council projects the move will lower its CO2 emissions by over 2,500 tonnes annually.

HVO is created by taking waste cooking oil, animal fat and forestry material, with these products then being treated with hydrogen to produce the fuel and reduce impurities. Vehicles do not require modification to run on HVO.

Councillor Tony Gurney said: “Using HVO will help to make a significant impact, cutting the overall reduction of fleet-produced emissions by more than 20 per cent.”

While the relatively clean-burning nature of HVO is a clear advantage for authorities seeking to reduce their carbon emissions, infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty has previously warned that “HVO supply chains are complex and opaque”. A significant part of HVO is often comprised of palm oil, production of which is linked to deforestation and the loss of wildlife habitats.

Pendle Council, meanwhile, has previously said there are concerns around whether refuse trucks “can achieve the required power output, compaction rates, and payload without increasing fuel consumption” when running on HVO.