EG On The Move continues to open forecourts at pace, with Tyseley Services, south east of Birmingham, going live last week – one of around 20 planned for this year.

The 24-hour urban outlet, on Battery Way in the West Midlands conurbation, takes the company’s standard Spar shop model. On the forecourt there are three fuel pump islands, and eight ultra-fast EV chargers which are due to open on April 10.

There is also a Chaiiwala Indian street food drive-thru operating, with a second drive-thru, being fitted out with the Popeyes Louisiana chicken branding, due to open in June.

The 4,090sq ft shop has a Sbarro New York pizza concession with a seating area, and Starbucks machine coffee.

The new build, which took six months to complete and is on brownfield land formerly occupied by a factory, benefits from a residential housing and businesses on its doorstep.

“It’s a busy location,” says development projects director Alex Kenwright.

Planning was originally awarded at the end of 2023, and it brings Zuber Issa’s estate to 149 trading forecourts. Some of the former Applegreen petrol stations which Zuber acquired earlier this year are closed temporarily for changes or rebranding, says Kenwright.

He says next up will be a new to industry site in Rotherham, a conversion of a car showroom and due to open by the end of the month, complete with a drive-thru.

Then a new to industry forecourt is due to open on the Lincolnshire Show Ground at Lincoln in April.

With around 20 or so new to industry and new build sites planned this year, Kenwright expects to open an average of two forecourts a month. ”But that’s a bit lumpy as you can’t predict the planning process,” he adds.