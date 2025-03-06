A Suffolk service station on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds has reopened after being forced to close in February.

EG On The Move’s Elmswell Services only opened in December 2024, but safety concerns relating to the site’s exit led to the local council instructing it to close in mid January.

The site came in for criticism for continuing to operate despite Mid Suffolk District Council serving it with a breach of condition notice. The council subsequently issued a ‘stop notice’, with the forecourt closing in mid-February.

Work to improve the safety of the site’s exit has now taken place, and the services reopened at 5am on March 4.

EG On The Move apologised to customers affected by the site’s closure, and said it is “committed to addressing the matters promptly and responsibly”.