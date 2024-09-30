Vars
The worlds most advanced forecourt protection and parking solution. Forecourt Protection, Parking Services, Facial Recognition, Debt Collection.
Contact info
- Reports
Fuel Market Review 2024 reveals resilient forecourt sector
Esso remains the biggest brand in forecourt retailing, with Shell edging ahead of BP as the oil giant with the second most pole signs. Meanwhile, Asda is the fastest mover in the industry with the supermarket group more than doubling its estate following its acquisition of EG and Co-op sites. Among the smaller brands, Jet has also enjoyed strong growth throughout the year.