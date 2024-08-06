Top 50 Indie MPK Garages has installed laundry machines at four of its 28 sites, with another 10 or 12 identified as possible future locations.

The Leicester-based operator is the second major industry player in the past few weeks to announce self-service laundry as a future business opportunity. It follows the news that MFG plans to install washers and driers at up to 300 of its 1,200-plus sites in the next five years.

MPK Garages’ retail director Wayne Harrand says that its forecourts with a local family demographic or those in rural areas are likely to have most demand for a laundry service, and initial reaction has been good since the initial Wash.Me units were installed in July.

“We will roll out the machines to other sites in communities where there are lots of families or in rural locations with equestrian businesses, with customers using them to wash horse blankets and pet beds, too bulky for domestic appliances,” said Wayne.

The three in one units, owned and operated by ME Group and on a commission agreement, have a 20kg washer and drier, and a smaller 9kg washer.

The quickest cycle, at 30 minutes, aligns well with time spent in the forecourt shop, and also with MPK Garages’ plans to introduce electric vehicle (EV) charging, says Wayne. “We have a plan for EV, but are not ready to roll it out just yet. We are assessing the right time,” he said.

ME Group, which recently rebranded its Revolution machines to Wash.ME, says that it now has the units at around 800 UK locations, including forecourts, convenience stores, and supermarkets. It provides all the groundworks, maintenance and servicing.

The first MPK Garages sites to take the machines are Junction in Long Eaton, James Bridge at Walsall, Sumer Lane in Birmingham and Carrington, Nottingham.