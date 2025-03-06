MFG is seeking to expand a Morrisons-branded forecourt in Leominster, Herefordshire with the addition of jet washing facilities and EV chargepoints, planning documents have revealed.

The firm is also seeking to expand the on-site shop at the Barons Cross Road forecourt by 785sq ft internally, while also adding air, water and vacuum facilities.

A total of eight charging bays served by four EV chargers form part of the plans, while permission for three jet wash bays is also being sought by MFG from Herefordshire Council.

The firm says the development forms part of its commitment to roll out “an extensive supply of EV charging facilities” at its Morrisons sites, and aspires to “make it as easy to charge your vehicle as refuelling with petrol or diesel.”

MFG’s submission is open for feedback from local residents until March 27, with a decision due by April 16.