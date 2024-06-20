Stanlow Refinery owner EET Fuels (formerly Essar Oil UK), has announced the launch of its ‘100 grants for 100 years’ to celebrate the refinery’s 100th anniversary.

The Stanlow Refinery 100 Grants Fund will provide financial support to benefit community projects close to the Stanlow site, including in Ellesmere Port and surrounding areas.

Stanlow was established in 1924, initially as a bitumen production site. Since then, it has grown to become significant part of the UK’s energy sector for a century, providing essential products and transportation fuels and supporting both the nation’s and North West’s economic growth.

The Centenary celebration will also encompass a series of events and initiatives that recognise Stanlow’s significant contribution to the Cheshire community, the North West region, and the UK as a whole. At the same time, the company will use the Centenary to recognise, celebrate and give thanks to the communities connected to Stanlow while demonstrating its long-term commitment to support these communities long into the future.

“We are incredibly proud of the Stanlow Refinery’s rich history and its significant contribution to the region’s economy,” said Deepak Maheshwari, CEO, EET Fuels. “The Stanlow Refinery 100 Grant Fund is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us for the past century.”