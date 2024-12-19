BP forecasts that its 300 company-owned sites will sell 1.6 million drinks and 750,000 baked goods over the three weeks to December 25 as motorists take to the road for the festive period.

The fuel giant, whose outlets offer M&S Food and The Wild Bean Café range, says the busiest day for its stores will be Christmas Eve.

With drivers and families also using its forecourts for last minute Christmas shopping, it also expects to shift 100,000 pigs in blankets, 100,000 rolls of wrapping paper and Christmas cards,10,000 bottles of mulled wine and one million bags of Christmas sweets and chocolate. Weekly sales of Baileys will see a 1,000% uplift compared with a normal week, according to BP.