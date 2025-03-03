BP has renewed its contract with UK motorway services operator Moto for another five years.

The oil giant has been Moto’s primary fuel supplier since 1997, and under this new contract it will continue to supply fuel to 47 Moto forecourts across the UK’s motorway network.

It will also supply Moto Sawtry, which is due to open on the A1(M) at junction 15, near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire on March 31, as another BP branded site.

Celebrating the agreement, Jo Hayward, VP mobility & convenience retail UK at BP says: “Moto has been a key partner for BP for the past 27 years and we are delighted to continue our partnership. The launch of the new BP branded site at Moto Sawtry is a great example of our shared commitment to customers, with BP’s quality fuel and Moto’s fantastic convenience offer.”

Ken McMeikan, chief executive at Moto, adds: “We’re absolutely delighted to extend our long-term partnership with BP for another five years, ensuring that motorists continue to benefit from convenient forecourt services at Moto locations across the UK.

“As a highly trusted and recognised brand, this partnership with BP continues to reinforce our commitment to delivering a reliable and quality refueling experience for drivers across the motorway network.”

BP supplies fuel to around 1,150 retail sites in the UK, including over 830 BP branded dealer retail sites.