Murco dealer Veer Patel is preventing up to £200 a month of stock being stolen by fitting Chirp-protect alarmed security tags onto high value items in his family’s Spar store.

The manager of the Clacton-on-Sea business says that the equipment, which he installed a couple of months ago for around £1,200, is acting as a deterrent with regular shoplifters spotting the technology and deciding to target elsewhere.

Patel uses what he calls the “game-changing system” for higher value fresh meat and coffee, using around 200 of the devices in-store, and says that as a result shrinkage has typically reduced by £100 to £200 a month.

“Chirp-protect tags are an excellent tool to help independent retailers with shoplifting,” he says. “You’ll never fully remove shoplifting, but the fact that it has cut it back is game changing, a must-have investment for any retailer. I would recommend this to any retailer looking to positively impact their theft.

“I’m glad to have it in place ready for the run up to Christmas when shop theft worsens and staff can get the brunt of incidents when they try to step in.

“As soon as people see the tags they don’t bother trying to steal and look elsewhere,” says Patel who is now planning to update his electronic point of sale (EPOS) system with Henderson Technology to make it easier to see which items are being stolen, as well as planning to introduce electronic shelf edge labels.

He adds: “Along with a good-quality EPOS system, the Chirp-protect tags should be on your list of must-have purchases.”

Other forecourt operators using the technology include Tankerford, Pricewatch Group and Gill Marsh Forecourts.