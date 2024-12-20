EV motorists have charged their vehicles two million times at Moto’s sites across the UK’s motorway network this year, powering 135 million miles of EV drivers’ journeys.

In addition, Moto has become the first motorway service area operator to reach the milestone of installing 1,000 charging bays at its locations throughout the country, with the 1,000th being installed at its flagship Rugby services. Moto is aiming to open a further 200-300 charging bays by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Zapmap has revealed the UK’s most popular service stations for charging, with Moto having seven sites in the Top 10of most used chargers, and its Exeter Junction site coming out on top:

1. Moto Exeter Junction

2. Moto Wetherby Junction

3. Moto Rugby

4. Moto Chieveley Junction

5. Moto Cherwell Valley Junction

6. Moto Pease Pottage Junction

7. Extra Cobham Junction

8. Moto Thurrock Junction

9. Roadchef Sandbach Southbound

10. Roadchef Watford Gap Southbound

Moto now boast an average of 14 high-powered chargers per site and over three-quarters (80%) of its portfolio has a minimum of six high-power open access bays.

Moto now has high powered charging bays at 46 of its 58 sites, up from 35 at the beginning of this year, throughout the UK’s motorway network, including key arteries such as the M4, the A1(M), the M6, the M5 and the M3.

Further expansion is also planned across Moto’s sites, as the business looks to increase its charging infrastructure in line with increasing EV ownership and demand.

Moto Chief Executive, Ken McMeikan says: “Reaching the milestone of two million charging events and 1,000 charging bays across our network is an immense achievement. Together, with our partners, we have overcome significant barriers to deliver a better charging experience for EV owners, as well as make the prospect of EV ownership more attractive.

“We know this news will be especially welcomed by EV drivers at a time when they are set to take long journeys across the country to see their loved ones during the festive period.

“The work doesn’t stop here, and we look forward to leading the way when it comes to decarbonising the UK’s strategic road network through the rapid expansion of high-powered EV charging bays at our sites.”

Moto recently doubled its Gridserve high-powered charging bays at its Rugby site to a total of 36. Supplied by renewable, net zero carbon energy, the 350kW-capable chargers can deliver up to 100 miles of range in less than 10 minutes.

The news of Moto’s milestone also comes as the latest data from Zapmap shows that there are now more than 70,000 public chargers available to EV drivers in the UK. This represented a 41% year-on-year rise between September 2023 and September 2024.

Zapmap co-founder and chief operating officer Melanie Shufflebotham says: “This achievement underscores Moto’s significant contribution and commitment to advancing the country’s green energy transition. Their efforts are making a substantial difference not only by improving the charging experience for EV drivers needing to charge on longer journeys but also having highly visible chargers at motorway service areas will have an impact on those drivers considering making the switch.”