Shell has been cleared to begin work on an all-electric vehicle (EV) charging outlet on the site of its former Aberdeen headquarters.

The Shell Recharge site – in the Tullos area of the city – will be Scotland’s first dedicated EV charging hub, according to the energy giant.

It will feature 20 ultra-rapid, 300kW chargepoints as well as three HGV charging bays, overnight parking for trucks, a car wash and a 3,186sq ft convenience store, whose branding has not been disclosed.

City councillors approved the plans for the site on Hillview Road earlier this month, after the proposal had been cleared by planners in September.

Shell says it will be “some time” before the facility becomes operational, although earlier planning documents suggested that the work could take a year to complete. Under the terms of the planning approval, Shell has three years to begin the construction.

Shell announced its move to offices in Aberdeen city centre in 2021, and the demolition of its Tullos complex, which it had occupied since the start of the North Sea oil boom in 1973, began earlier this year.

The company is working with the city council on the future of the rest of the campus and says the EV forecourt “marks the next key step of our vision to create a positive impact from the Tullos site”.

Approving the plan, the council noted that the development would “contribute to the decarbonisation of transportation” and would bring vacant brownfield land back to use.

Shell also runs an all-EV charging Shell Recharge forecourt in Fulham, west London.