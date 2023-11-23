Left to right: commission operator (on site), Mohankumar Dhanabal; territory manager Essar Oil UK, Euan Fisher; and commission operator business partner (on site) Manickam Senthilnathan (Mani)

Penybanc Service Station in South Wales has reopened to the public under new Essar management.

The Pennybanc Road forecourt aims to redefine the traditional petrol station experience by offering a range of services tailored to meet the needs of the community, described by Essar as ”ushering in a new era of customer convenience and community engagement”.

Beyond fuel, the forecourt has a well-stocked Londis convenience store, catering for everyday needs, ranging from snacks and beverages to car care and phone accessories. It aims to be a one-stop-shop for all locals on the go, providing customers with quality fuels at competitive prices.

Carlos Rojas, chief marketing officer said: “We are pleased to be re-opening our Pennybanc forecourt on a prime site for customers near Ammanford in South Wales. Our whole approach is about driving customer convenience and we have made visiting this site an easy and value-added experience. Essar Retail is committed to giving back to the community and we have plans to support local initiatives that promote community well-being and development.”