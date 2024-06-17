Henderson Technology
EDGEPoS is an award winning global EPOS software system, designed by retailers, for retailers
Developed for the convenience and fuel forecourt market by Henderson Technology, EDGEPoS offers a fully scalable, real-time solution supporting businesses from one to one hundred lanes.
Henderson Technology has over 800 sites globally and the company has recently embarked on a significant sales expansion across the UK.
For more information visit
@_HendersonTech
Email sales@henderson.technology
Telephone 028 9094 1900
How can harnessing retail technology enhance the shopper experience?
The innovative Eurospar store in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, integrates advanced retail technology to enhance customer experience, promote local products, and boost profitability through efficient operations and a diverse range of fresh food options.
Why forecourts should invest in the future of EPOS
Retail technology has dramatically evolved over the last 18 months, placing new demands on the forecourt and convenience channels in retail. Henderson Technology outlines why the latest electronic point-of-sales (EPOS) systems will be essential to adapt to changing circumstances.