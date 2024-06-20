EV rapid charge-point operator Osprey Charging, has announced plans for a new ultra-fast 16-charger hub in Paisley – which it claims will be the largest public ultra-rapid charging hub in Scotland.

Osprey Charging has completed the purchase of a freehold site in Paisley, and planning permission has been granted to install 16 300kW public charge points.

Located by the Phoenix Retail Park in Paisley, the 16-charger hub will be situated just off the A737, a short drive from the M8, Scotland’s busiest motorway. On a key route for Scotland’s drivers, the new Paisley super-hub aims to provide ”rapid, reliable and high-quality EV charging in a strategic location”.

The Paisley hub will mark the second occasion of Osprey Charging completing the purchase of a freehold site, following the Salmon’s Leap hub in Devon, which opened last year. Osprey expects to announce further site acquisitions throughout the summer.

The company says the Paisley hub is ideally situated, with numerous amenities close by that drivers can make use of while recharging their EVs. Located adjacent to the Showcase Cinema and just north of the McDonald’s drive-thru, numerous on-site shops will provide plenty of on-site activity for drivers.