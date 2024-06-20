The Motor Fuel Group is seeking planning permission to redevelop a site in Hastings, East Sussex, adding food to go and jet washing services, as well as six electric vehicle charging bays, to create what has become the recognisable MFG ‘dual fuel’ forecourt format for the future.

The proposal made to Hastings Borough Council for the development at Bohemia Service Station, which is located on the western side of the A21, includes extension to the sales building to provide food to go; demolition of car wash and outbuilding; provision of an EV charging hub with canopy, plus jet-wash bays.

The company says the facility will provide a strategically-located electric vehicle recharging hub, reducing CO2 emissions from road transport and reducing oil dependency as a transport fuel; and represents ”a modernisation of the existing facilities on the site to meet the changing needs of motorists and respond to the demand for increased EV charging facilities”.

It claimed the site would continue to provide a functional use but will ”meet modern standard and offer significant environmental and economic benefits”. It would also be of significant benefit to St Leonards and its surroundings.

The layout of the existing sales building would largely remain unchanged, according to the plans put forward. The only alteration involves the addition of an internal entrance within the sales building to facilitate access to the proposed extension.

The layout of the proposed extension would comprise the provision of a ‘Food to Go’ offer which will allow customers to purchase food to takeaway on their journey. The Food to Go concession will include a small sales area with display units, servery and seating.

The proposed redevelopment of the forecourt will see the removal of the existing jet wash bay and the automated car wash along the western boundary of the site and will be replaced with two new jet wash bays, an associated plant room, and an EVC hub comprising of six EV bays and the associated infrastructure.