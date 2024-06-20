UK property developer Godwin Developments has submitted a planning application for a new coffee drive-thru and electric vehicle charging facility on Tyburn Road in Birmingham.

The proposed 1,840 sq ft development comprises a purpose-built unit with internal and external seating, 20 car parking bays including four ultra-rapid EV charging points, pedestrian access and associated landscaping.

Godwin Developments says the scheme will complement a forthcoming 24-bay dedicated EV charging hub on an adjacent site by offering a valuable amenity to electric car drivers while they wait.

Located on the A38 and near the M6 motorway, the proposed scheme sits alongside one of the major transport routes into the city, connecting Birmingham city centre to the wider metropolitan areas to the north and east. The site therefore benefits from circa 25,000 daily passing traffic movements as well as a sizeable local catchment area, encompassing Gravelly Hill Industrial Park, the Fort Shopping Park and other retailers nearby.

It will regenerate a vacant, brownfield site formerly used as a builders’ merchants, contributing to the visual uplift and natural surveillance of the area, as well as delivering improved pedestrian access and increased consumer choice.

The company says the proposals will exceed building regulation requirements delivering a near 28% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, achieved through energy efficiency measures and the use of renewable energy technologies, including roof-mounted PV panels, an air source heat pump for heating and cooling, highly efficient building fabric and LED lighting.

Simon Handslip, managing director of Commercial Development at Godwin, said: “We are pleased to have put forward our plans for this commercial scheme at such a prominent position on the A38 in Birmingham. A highly sought after retail destination, it is expected to serve not only passing traffic and pedestrians using Tyburn Road, but also the local community, the nearby industrial estates and plentiful retailers in the area.

“This application is one of many similar commercial schemes we are currently progressing with well-known national and international brands. We have a huge appetite for similar sites nationwide and seek partnerships with real estate and retail brands to bring forward new roadside schemes paired with EV charging.”

When fully built and operational, the development will create 30 full and part-time roles, supported by employer-delivered training.

Godwin was supported by professional experts RG+P, Simply Planning, HSP Consulting, The Engineering Practice, The Construction Consultants, ITP, and Brindle & Green. The EV charging bays will be operated by SMS.