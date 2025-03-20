A team member at a Northern Irish filling station has been recognised for her exceptional work after scooping Sales Colleague of the Year award at sister title Convenience Store’s 2025 Convenience Awards on Wednesday evening.

Pauline Flanagan has worked at Spar Malone Road, Belfast, since 2020, having moved to the forecourt from another Henderson Group business where she previously spent six years.

Colleagues at the BP forecourt praised Pauline as being “everyone’s friend and a brilliant team player” and said as well as being conscientious and meticulous where her job is concerned, she is also friendly, supportive and empathetic to co-workers.

In addition to winning this recent gong, Pauline has been given Henderson’s ‘store colleague of the year’ award, which is voted for by staff, for each of the five years she has worked at Malone Road.

As a customer advisor, Pauline is said to go out of her way to help shoppers at the site, while she takes pride in the store’s flower and plants department, and has a keen eye for detail when date checking and minimising stock wastage. She plays a key role in training new colleagues and has also spearheaded various fundraising events in her capacity as ‘Community Champion’ at Malone Road, helping to raise over £10,000 for charity. Her most recent endeavour was to organise a sponsored climb of Cavehill, a 1,200 foot prominence in the Belfast Hills, which raised £500 for NI Air Ambulance.

As if that weren’t enough, Pauline has given up her time to help with local litter picking and tree planting initiatives, and is also involved in a popular series of seasonal colouring competitions for local children, which saw 120 pictures displayed in the store last Easter.