The chief executive of Moto Hospitality, which operates motorway service areas at 69 sites across the UK, has been shortlisted for CEO of the year at the 2025 British Business Awards.

Ken McMeikan is among seven other chief execs to be in the running for the gong, with bosses from Greggs, Scottish Power and The Ivy Collection of restaurants also nominated.

The awards, which aim to raise over £1m for homelessness charity Social Bite, are designed to recognise “distinguished businesses for their achievements in innovation, leadership, ESG [environmental, social and governance] impact and commercial success”.

Initiatives such as Moto’s charitable foundation, its commitment to sophisticated restrooms for people with disabilities, and its spearheading of chargers for electric HGVs are all likely to play a part in the judges’ decision-making processes, with the winner announced on April 24 at an awards ceremony in Edinburgh.

McMeikan called being shortlisted was a “profound honour”, adding that it was “a testament to the relentless dedication of the Moto team and our steadfast commitment to making a meaningful impact in our communities”.