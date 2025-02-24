Moto Hospitality’s charity arm, the Moto Foundation, is marking its second decade of operations by doubling the number of books available under its Books for Schools programme, which has so far donated over a quarter of a million books to pupils.

Moto’s 57 sites are twinned with an equal number of schools under the initiative, with this number rising from the 48 establishments that kicked off the project back in 2006. Sites work with twinned schools by helping them apply for grants and hosting site visits, as well as visiting schools to give talks at assemblies, and providing volunteers,

To mark 20 years since its operations began, Moto Foundation has now doubled the number of book bundles that schools can choose from, marking an investment of over £200,000.

The Foundation’s commitment to childhood literacy is complemented by its Young Author competition, which over the last 10 years has seen over 5,500 stories submitted by pupils, with winning schools this year receiving a cash prize of £2,500, together with an author workshop; runners up receive books worth £1,000.

Moto partners with Oxford University Press for its books initiative, with the publisher advising and providing “the most trusted, relevant, and up-to-date books and resources for the adopted schools.”

Sarah-Jane McRobbie, site operations manager at Moto Woolley Edge on the M1 near Wakefield, Yorks, says: “I have found such pleasure in being able to support our local schools. I have had the opportunity to go to the schools and see the difference Moto Foundation has made.”

Parisa Nowshirvani, a teacher at Wellgate Primary School in South Yorkshire, adds: “For years, we have been lucky enough to be an adopted school. Not only do the children benefit from the grants and books, they also get to develop their social and citizenships skills when working alongside the public through supporting fundraising events.”