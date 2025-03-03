Local residents have objected against a planning application for three retail units at a petrol station in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, to be converted into takeaway food and drink outlets.

Planning documents under review by Kirklees Council reveal local architecture firm Acumen has submitted plans to convert the three existing retail outlets at the Swan Service Station on Huddersfield Road. According to files submitted as part of the application, there is already interest from a “national pizza company”, a “well known” coffee-shop chain and a local hot food operator to occupy the units.

The forecourt has been up and running since 2023 with a filling station, convenience store and the three retail units, but the introduction of outlets selling hot food represents a change in their use.

Three objections have been raised against the plans, however, with one local resident voicing concerns about vehicle access; another highlights that there are already 21 takeaways within a mile of the site, while a third warns that both traffic and litter will increase if planning consent is granted.

Kirklees Council is planning to respond to the application by the end of March.