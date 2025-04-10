A planning application has been made to significantly redevelop a filling station in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leics.

The Esso-branded forecourt is currently home to two pump islands serving four refuelling bays, together with a car wash.

Planning documents submitted to Northwest Leicestershire District Council indicate the site’s owners want to knock down the car wash, recommission a jet wash that was previously in situ, add an extension to the forecourt shop and reclad the building with anthracite aluminium.

The site, which is currently open between 5:00am and 10:30pm, would also become 24-hour under the plans.

One local resident has lodged a concern about noise and water spray from the proposed jet wash, while Ashby-de-la-Zouch Town Council said that while it has “no objections” to the plans, it “queries whether there would be enough room” for a canopy that is set to cover the new jet wash.

A consultaiton officer from North West Leicestershire District Council, meanwhile, has asked that the developers submit more information about the ‘splash screen’ canopy.