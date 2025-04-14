Home-delivery company Snappy Shopper is to offer Scratchcards from 172 shops using the firm’s services after it and Allwyn, the National Lottery operator, embarked on a successful trial last year.

Allwyn says the “small-scale” trial generated sales of over £150,000, indicating a “strong demand” exists for customers “seeking convenient access to National Lottery Scratchcards”.

Retailers must use their own staff rather than third-party drivers to deliver the scratchcards, and must also keep up-to-date with safeguarding training from the National Lottery’s Retail Training Centre. This requires, for example, that retailers sell no more than 10 cards at a time to customers, with this limit enforced on the Snappy Shopper smartphone app. The move is part of Allwyn’s plans to “modernise” The National Lottery.

Alison Acquaye-Acford, Allwyn’s director of commercial partnerships and retail sales, said having 172 new sites offer the scratchcards via delivery was “a huge milestone” that would allow local retailers to unlock “new revenue streams while enhancing their digital offerings to meet evolving consumer habits”.

Snappy Shopper’s chief executive, Mike Callachan, said he was “thrilled” about the partnership, adding that last year’s successful trial “proves that customers want seamless access to National Lottery products from their trusted local stores”.