A forecourt owned by Henderson Group has become the 70th Texaco branded site in Northern Ireland following the relaunch of Henderson Silverwood.

The Lurgan, County Armagh, forecourt was acquired by Henderson in October last year, and previously traded as a Circle K site with a Nisa convenience offering.

The forecourt now operates under a Texaco canopy, with fuel supplied by Valero, and Spar convenience.

Announcing the changes, Henderson director Billy Moore says that “the Texaco forecourt image really stands out to Northern Ireland customers”, while Valero’s retailer support package “provides first-class assistance”.

Henderson runs around 90 forecourts in Northern Ireland, and last year took home the Independent Retail Chain of the Year at the Grocer Gold Awards. The firm invested around £30m in new and redeveloped sites in 2024.