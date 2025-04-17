Staff from The Brookfield Group, which owns and operates eight forecourts and leases out a further 13, are taking part in the London Marathon and the Boston Marathon to raise money for a children’s charity.

Brookfield’s Aziz Patel and Maksud Valli Patel will take part in Massachusetts’ famed Boston Marathon on 21 April, while nine staff members from the firm will enter the London Marathon on 27 April.

The runners are raising money for Get Kids Going!, a charity that provides specialist sports wheelchairs and equipment to help young people with disabilities to take part in rugby, athletics, skiing, tennis and other sports.

The Brookfield Group aims to raise £30,000 for the charity, having already notched up around £5,000 via Just Giving, and a further £4,000 through donations to MADL (Making a Difference Locally), a charity that helps Nisa partner stores raise funds for good causes.

The nine London Marathon participants from Brookfield comprise Kyle Mirfield, Byron Walters, Mussa Mahomed, Dr. Omar Mulla, Noumaan Abubakar, Ibrahim Patel, Abu Bakr Patel, Muhammed Zakariya Patel, and Ismail Patel.

Ismail Patel said: “We’re not just running for medals - we’re running to give children a chance to dream, compete, and thrive. Every step we take is for them.”

Kate Carroll, Co-op Wholesale’s social value lead, commented: “We’re incredibly proud of The Brookfield Group. Their passion, dedication, and drive to make a difference is truly inspiring. Wishing all the runners the very best of luck!”

Donors withing to add their support can head to Brookfield’s dedicated Just Giving page.