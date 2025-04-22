Petrol stations welcome customers from all backgrounds and in all shapes and sizes, but one filling station in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, played host to an unexpected visitor at the weekend when an escaped pig trotted onto its forecourt.

The porcine pilgrim ambled onto the forecourt at the BP Strawberry service station, Whitby Road, on Easter Sunday, before going on to roam alongside roads in the local area until residents apprehended him and returned him to his rightful owner.

The exploits of the pig, named as Jay in local reports, were charted by an Ellesmere Port resident, with videos of the episode shared on a local Facebook group.

And while a pig in a petrol station might create results comparable to a bull in a china shop, it seems Jay kept to the forecourt and was dissuaded from entering its convenience store.

Said to be “a friendly lad” who “loves people”, Jay’s owner nonetheless admitted that “he’s always been the wayward one” of his drove, who remained fast asleep in their barn as their compatriot wandered the roads.

Jay’s rescuers guided him safely over three local streets, helping him avoid traffic, which was thankfully quiet due to the holiday season.