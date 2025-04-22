A new filling station on the outskirts of Lincoln marks the 150th site in EG On The Move’s portfolio, cementing the firm’s status as the UK’s third largest independent forecourt operator.

The Lincolnshire Showground site on the A15 just north of the cathedral city opened just in time for Easter. EG On The Move says it represents both “the dedication of our incredible team” and its “ongoing commitment to expanding convenient, high-quality services across the UK”.

Facilities at the 24-hour, four-pump-island site include a Subway, a Delice de France food stand and a car wash, in addition to HGV refuelling – with the firm promising more amenities will be added “soon”.

EG On The Move says 19,000 vehicles pass its new venture, which fronts a roundabout joining the A15 and A1500, each day.

Also in close proximity is the Lincolnshire Showground itself, a 270-acre site that hosts everything from concerts and automotive shows, to corporate exhibitions, and weddings – with the venue sure to contribute to footfall at the forecourt.