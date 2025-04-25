The ground lease on a forecourt in Huyton, Merseyside, has been bought for £3.6m by EG On The Move.

EG’s Coppice Lane Services sits on the Beacon 62 business, retail and leisure park, which is adjacent to junctions for the M62 and M57 motorways.

Developers HBD, part of the Henry Boot property firm, acquired the ground lease in 2019 when work began on the site.

Initially under Euro Garages name prior to EGOTM’s formation, HDB has now sold the forecourt’s ground lease to EG On The Move. The plot includes a KFC and Starbucks, plus four EV chargepoints.

In addition to the Shell liveried filling station, the 11.5-acre Beacon 62 development plays host to a Jaguar Land Rover dealership and an Aldi supermarket.

HBD’s managing director, Ed Hutchinson, said the deal aligns with his firm’s “medium-term strategy” for its commercial investment portfolio.

The Merseyside deal follows the opening earlier in the week of EG On The Move’s 150th site at Lincolnshire Showground, while the firm recently announced it is expanding its partnership with Iceland following a successful trial.

EGOTM has also submitted plans for a new £4m forecourt south of Durham at Integra 61, a £400m, 205-acre mixed-use logistics and manufacturing hub, said to be the region’s largest development of its kind in a generation.