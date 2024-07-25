Moto now has 30 Changing Places Toilets installed across its network, with five more to come.

A statement on Moto’s website read: “At Moto, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to travel freely regardless of their physical needs, that’s why we are proud to have more Changing Places Toilets than any other MSA operator in the UK.”

The toilets have been installed in collaboration with disability technology expert Innova Care Concepts. They are described as unique spaces which go well beyond standard accessible toilets and offer convenience to every visitor regardless of their disability.

Part funded through the Department for Transport’s Changing Places Toilet £2m fund, a further five Changing Places Toilets will also be installed and registered later this year at Moto Service Areas.

Ken McMeikan, CEO of Moto Hospitality, said: “All road users should expect to be treated with the same level of respect and understanding. At Moto we are totally committed to making our locations a place that everyone can easily access to reset and recharge.

“Our continued work with Innova and the installation of more Changing Places Toilets is a hugely important element of ensuring we deliver on that. As the first motorway services provider to reach the milestone of installing 30 Changing Places Toilet facilities, we’re delighted to be playing our part so that individuals travelling with severe disabilities can undertake car journeys with confidence.”

Key features of these facilities include: