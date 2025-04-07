Planning documents have revealed how Top 50 Indie Grove Retail intends to continue its portfolio expansion, adding EV chargers and a jet wash to one site, and building a completely new filling station on another.

The London-based operator has a significant presence in Scotland, and has submitted a planning application for a new forecourt in Prestwick, South Ayrshire. The firm is also seeking to upgrade an existing forecourt in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, though this development has been put on hold pending a site visit by councillors.

These proposals are just two of Grove’s current developments. The firm is currently seeking to bring a disused “eyesore” of a former filling station in Renfrewshire back to life, and resurrect a derelict forecourt.in Glasgow. Grove also has plans to bring a site in Kilmarnock, currently trading as a car wash, back to its original filling station status.

New Prestwick forecourt

The new Prestwick site is a significant development, with Grove seeking to build a new filling station on a one acre plot adjacent to the Sandyford Toll roundabout, which links the A719 and A77 roads.

The site is currently home to the popular Smithy Coffee House, which was bought by Grove in an off-market deal in early 2024 after the previous owner retired.

Planning documents submitted by Grove Retail reveal the firm has extensive plans for the site, which sees 30,000 cars pass each day, according to The Herald.

Grove is seeking to build a six-pump forecourt served by two 60,000-litre tanks, while also installing six EV charging bays served by three chargers, plus three jet-wash bays, valeting machines, and 24 parking spaces. The popular café will remain operational, too.

If the plans are approved, one on-site cottage would be demolished, while another would be retained for “staff accommodation”.

Grove’s plans for the forecourt in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, are less dramatic, but will nonetheless see an existing petrol station upgraded with two 150kW EV charging bays and two jet wash bays, in addition to laundrette facilities and an air, water and vacuum bay, plus three parking spaces and a disabled bay.

South Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee has recommended the development be given the go ahead, but the council has deferred making a decision pending a site visit to consider concerns raised by nearby residents relating to noise and traffic levels, parking provision, and potential run-off from the jet washes, according to the Glasgow Times.