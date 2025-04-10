A new McDonald’s drive-through restaurant has opened at Roadchef’s Strensham services on the M5 southbound.

Some 45 jobs have been created as a result of the investment, which Roadchef says brings “significant enhancement in customer convenience” to travellers using the MSA.

The new drive-through, or Drive-Thru in McDonald’s parlance, marks the 30th McDonald’s in Roadchef’s portfolio of 31 MSAs.

In addition to the new McDonald’s, Roadchef recently installed six 360kW ultra-rapid Gridserve EV chargers at Strensham Southbound, with these upgrades following improvements at the firm’s Folkstone services.

The firm serves 52 million people each year across its sites, employs some 3,000 people and recently achieved three-star accreditation from Best Companies to Work for.

Strensham Southbound services sits between Worcester and Cheltenham on the M5, and already plays host to a Costa with drive-through facilities, a Leon and a WHSmith.