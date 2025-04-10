A Eurospar located at a Texaco forecourt in Garvagh, Northern Ireland, has reopened following a £2.4m refit by its owners, Henderson Retail, which bought the site towards the end of 2024.

Henderson has dubbed the site a “community supermarket”, offering an “abundance” of Northern Irish produce. The firm has installed an in-store kitchen producing freshly-cooked meals every day, together with meat and poultry from local butchers McAtamney’s.

Locally sourced food is core to the site’s appeal, with Henderson citing McCurdy’s Potatoes, McErlain’s Bakery and Carhill Eggs as some of the 1,000 product lines offered at the Eurospar. The firm 75% of all fresh food at the site is locally sourced.

The Eurspar also features a Barista Bar for coffee, a Delish Deli and a fresh salad and sandwich bar. Fuel is from Texaco, delivered by six pumps, while the forecourt also offers air and vacuum facilities.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson, says the firm works with 190 local producers supplying its 90 Eurospar shops, and the company is “truly a destination for fresh food”.

Daniel Duncan, retail manager at the store, leads 32 staff and says his team members “are all from the local neighbourhood and are passionate about engaging with our community”.

Staff have at the Garvagh site engaged significantly in charitable endeavours of late, raising £1,000 to go towards two wheelchairs for a local charity, and completing a litter pick with a nearby primary school.