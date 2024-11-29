Top 50 Indie Grove Retail has been granted planning permission to turn a car wash back into a petrol filling station.

The site in Irvine Road, Kilmarnock had been trading as Grange Filling Station until 2018, when it was developed into a car wash.

Grove Retail has now been granted permission from East Ayrshire Council to turn it back into a petrol filling station with shop, EV charging points, laundry and an

AirServ Deluxe Dark jet wash.

It will be a 24-hour site with the shop open from 7am to 9pm – outside these hours a secure counter hatch will be used.

The laundry, jet wash, air and vacuum services can only operate from 8am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 7pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

A supporting statement to the council said the proposal will effectively clear the site, removing all the buildings/structures associated with the car wash and former petrol station. The proposed development will include a new shop at the western end of the site, petrol pumps and canopy located centrally within the site along with the laundry unit, jet wash, air pump, vacuum station and EV charging point within the site.

The existing access and exit points will be retained.

The development is expected to create four full- and four part-time jobs.