Top 50 Indie Grove Retail has applied for planning permission to reinstate Kings Park Service Station in Aikenhead Road, Glasgow, as a fully operational forecourt.

According to planning documents, the site previously operated as a petrol filling station, with shop and car wash, but none of these facilities are currently in use. The documents state: “The site has been mothballed for some time and the forecourt equipment has been removed. The fuel tanks remain in situ.”

Grove Retail’s plans are to reinstate and upgrade the forecourt, modernise the shop interior, reinstate the car wash and add two jet washes, add a self-serve laundrette and improve parking.

On the forecourt, works would include new pumps being installed. Next to the jet washes, there is a proposal for two standard customer parking bays and an additional two bays equipped with air and water and vacuum towers.

There would also be an accessible parking bay, bicycle parking for the public and long-term bicycle parking for staff in a secure compound area.

The existing shop layout would be partly reconfigured with a sales area of 75.60 m2, a hot food sales area of 16 m2, and a Beer Cave, subject to a separate BWS licensing application.

The application said that the aim of the proposal was to open an essential facility and to create an improved convenience retail offer. “Overall, the store with hot food sales and the additional car valet facilities will bring benefits to the local economy and support commuters to and from the Aikenhead Road area,” it stated.

A decision is expected at the end of August.