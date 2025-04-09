A former filling station on the A41 outside Market Drayton, Shrops, is set to be resurrected after a planning application was submitted to the local council.

The Adastra (Latin for ‘to the stars’) forecourt is currently in a state of abandonment, the previous owners having returned its licence to Shropshire Council in 2019 - though a convenience store continues to operate at the site.

While imagery from Google Maps taken from the main road indicates the site is now an empty tarmac car park with two dozen or so bays, a Street View image of the site taken from another location (above) show how the forecourt used to look.

If the developer is granted permission by the council, a new filling station with six refuelling bays served by three pump islands will be constructed, bolstered by four EV charging bays.

Few other details are present in planning documents, though the developers seek to reuse the totem sign, which remains standing.