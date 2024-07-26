Local sharing app Olio is launching a new ‘Deals’ section in partnership with reduced-to-clear SaaS platform Gander.

The new section on Olio gives food businesses a way to drive discounted food sales in-store, by showing Olio’s four million UK users cut-price groceries at participating shops in their local area.

Users of Olio’s app can browse yellow-sticker deals at Gander’s growing list of partner retail groups, which already include Pricewatch Group and Sewell on the Go, displaying branded products from Nisa and Co-op. App users can add their favourite deals to a watchlist on Olio to keep an eye on availability, and then head into the store to purchase them as normal.

Olio and Gander expect their collaboration to be a valuable addition to the app, helping users shop smarter and save money on their grocery bill.

Tessa Clarke, CEO and co-founder of Olio, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Gander to offer our community one more way to fight food waste – and save money while they’re at it. We’re looking forward to helping retailers stop even more food from ending up in the bin.”

Damien Corcoran, COO of Gander, added: “This partnership captures our shared vision of transforming the food ecosystem. By giving people access to these deals, we’re not just helping them save money – we’re empowering them to make a significant environmental impact. Together with Olio, we’re turning the tide on food waste and proving that sustainability and business growth are natural partners. This initiative opens retailers to a committed audience of conscious shoppers, fostering stronger community ties and a more sustainable future.”

Gander powers the “Deals” section on Olio through its optimised reduced-to-clear feed.

Retail partners of Olio can now also use the new “Deals” section to sell more of their cut-price groceries. Anything that doesn’t sell in time is then collected by Olio’s volunteers and redistributed locally via Olio’s Food Waste Heroes Programme, giving businesses a one-stop shop to fight food waste.

The Olio app can be downloaded from The App Store or Google Play.