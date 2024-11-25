East of England Co-op has completed its roll out of EDGEPoS, the epos software from Henderson Technology which provides sales analytics and inventory management, at five forecourts.

The sites at Felixstowe, Colchester, Brightlingsea, Ipswich and Framlingham, have installed EDGEPoS on two tills which are fully integrated to pay for fuel.

Implementing EDGEPoS has meant that there is now a direct product feed from the central database to the forecourts. Membership cards can now be accepted along with employee discount cards. Also the forecourts can streamline the customer accounts process, and staff have increased visibility of drive off and no means to pay incidents, says the company.

James Norman, chief finance officer at the East of England Co-op, says: “We were very motivated to switch to EDGEPoS as the system ticked all boxes for us. Being able to extract data and use it to understand what customers on our forecourts are actually buying is vital especially in today’s competitive marketplace.

”We are now able to provide consistency in our offers, across our food stores and forecourts so we can provide our members and customers the best value whenever they shop with us.”

Henderson Technology’s retail technology operations director Darren Nickles adds: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with East of England Co-op. By boosting their forecourt operations with EDGEPoS, it means the system integrates with their fuel pumps, enabling efficient transactions, real-time fuel monitoring, and comprehensive reporting. It is great to hear that the EDGEPoS cutting-edge technology has been able to improve customer satisfaction and modernise their forecourt management.

“We look forward to implementing promotional offers, integrating stock management and pricing systems and providing the sites with greater reporting visibility.”