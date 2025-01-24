EG On The Move has applied for planning permission to add EV charging and valeting to its new site in Middlesbrough.

James Hall was originally granted planning permission to build a new petrol filling station and convenience store to replace the old Roseberry filling station on Acklam Road.

However, EG On The Move took over the development and the new site will open next month.

While the development has been ongoing, EG On The Move acquired land adjacent to the site. It is currently used as a compound while construction is underway and was previously used as car parking.

EG wants to install three jet wash bays, a rollover car wash, four EV charging bays and associated infrastructure including sub stations. The site would operate 24/7.

The chargers will be Tesla Supercharger Posts which are said to be future-proofed as they are designed to accept 750kW-plus charge rates to keep up with technological improvements.