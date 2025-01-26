Newport City Council is partnering with Zest to deliver on-street charging facilities across the city.

Under a 15-year concession agreement, Zest, a certified B Corp, will provide 144 EV charging spaces across 77 locations.

The project is equally funded by Zest, the Welsh government, and the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles’ On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme.

Newport City Council says it is committed to reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2030 and is working closely with businesses and residents to help improve its carbon footprint. Expanding EV infrastructure, especially for those without access to off street parking, is a crucial part of its commitment to deliver equitable infrastructure across the city.

Councillor Yvonne Forsey, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity at Newport City Council, says: “Partnering with Zest to expand Newport’s EV infrastructure is a crucial step in helping us achieve this goal, as more residents seek ways to reduce their carbon footprint and transition to electric vehicles.”

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, adds: “Through collaborating and investing in progressive local authorities like Newport City Council, Zest can deliver and operate the extensive network of chargers needed to enable drivers to choose to switch to electric vehicles. These crucial investments will make the transition to EVs both practical and accessible for people across the city, improve air quality, and enhance the lives of future generations.”